Monett Police investigate stabbing, Looking to contact person of interest

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MONETT, Mo.– Monett PD is looking for a 25-year-old “person of interest” after a reported stabbing that happened in the early morning hours of July 16, 2020.

According to Monett PD, officers responded to the Pack & Go Convenience Store around 1 a.m. to find a victim in the parking lot that suffered multiple stab wounds. Medical aid was provided by the Monett Fire Department and Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance service.

According to Monett PD the stabbing victim is a white man from Monett who is over 50 years old.

Police say they are “attempting to contact” the 25-year-old person of interest, as the investigation so far indicates this was not a random attack. However, PD also says a motive is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties