Monett Police investigate stabbing, Looking to contact person of interest

MONETT, Mo.– Monett PD is looking for a 25-year-old “person of interest” after a reported stabbing that happened in the early morning hours of July 16, 2020.

According to Monett PD, officers responded to the Pack & Go Convenience Store around 1 a.m. to find a victim in the parking lot that suffered multiple stab wounds. Medical aid was provided by the Monett Fire Department and Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance service.

According to Monett PD the stabbing victim is a white man from Monett who is over 50 years old.

Police say they are “attempting to contact” the 25-year-old person of interest, as the investigation so far indicates this was not a random attack. However, PD also says a motive is not clear at this time.

This is a developing story.