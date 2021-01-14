Monarch butterfly population on the decline, Springfield experts research why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Did you know the monarch butterfly population is on the decline?

According to a recent report from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, “data and anecdotal evidence point to species of insects declining,” including monarch butterflies.

Monarchwatch.org is a tagging program where anyone can tag butterflies to help track their migration patterns and, subsequently, their population. The average has declined within the last 15 years, according to their recent winter season report.

Image courtesy of monarchwatch.org

Why is the population declining?

There are a number of reasons. Kelly McGowan with the MU Extension Office says there are several reasons for this.

The population decline can be attributed to several different things. Habitat loss, extremes in weather, milkweed, is the only plant the monarch butterfly will lay its eggs on and milkweed has been eradicated for several different reasons, but just a combination of those things have led to the population decline. Kelly McGowan, Field Specialist in Horticulture for MU Extension

Lisa Bakerink, with Sister Cities, explains more about milkweed.

Every species of butterfly has its own food source that it needs as a caterpillar. Monarch butterflies need milkweed and there’s a variety of different milkweeds but they only eat milkweed so if the caterpillar doesn’t have milkweed to eat it can’t grow and change into a butterfly. Lisa Bakerink, Executive Director for Springfield Sister Cities

Can weather impact the population?

The simple answer is yes. Did you know, much like birds, butterflies flutter south for the winter? They have a season when they migrate south. If local weather becomes colder sooner or later than normal, the butterflies will migrate earlier or later.

Severe droughts, for example, plays a role on population even before the migration period.

Anytime we have a severe drought it can affect butterflies as well as other types of insects and animals in a number of different ways. It can cause plants to dry up, it can cause flowers to dry up where they won’t be able to feed as much as they normally would, and it can ya know hot, dry temperatures can be very hard because they have to find shelter during the really brutal times of the day so it can definitely have an impact. Kelly McGowan, Field Specialist in Horticulture for MU Extension

The butterflies travel south, into Central Mexico, for the winter. The weather conditions and topography are great for them. Due to climate change across the world and specifically North America, there is a collaboration to provide more conservation for the butterflies.







The monarch butterfly is a North American butterfly because in the summer the butterfly goes as far north as the milkweed grows in Canada. Of course, the United States is super important for habitat as they’re in their reproductive stage and as they are migrating and Mexico is of course an overwintering site. So, there is a North American collaborative to provide conservations for the monarch butterfly. Definitely, the people in the state of Michoacán in Mexico where the overwintering site is are working with the government and the landowners to preserve that space so it’s not logged for the trees and the habitat is destroyed. Lisa Bakerink, Executive Director for Springfield Sister Cities

What are we doing locally to help?

Monarch Watch will tag butterflies to track them. They are tagged with stickers that do not harm or hurt the butterflies. They can still fly with the stickers on their wing. MU Extension will offer classes to teach you how to tag butterflies and report other tags that you may find.

The butterfly house at the Springfield Botanical Gardens also acts as a conservation effort, Bakerink tells more.

The Butterfly House here at the Springfield Botanical Gardens really is a conservation effort to show people how they can support the life cycle of butterflies and moths by letting them see the plants inside and out that they need to be able to grow caterpillars and of course, adult butterflies need nectar so it’s really an educational source. It does produce many, many, hundreds of butterflies every year for people to see and enjoy but the main thing, the purpose is to get the information into people’s hands to help them plant the right things in their own yards to support the habitat that’s going away for not only monarchs but other butterflies as well Lisa Bakerink, Executive Director for Springfield Sister Cities

How can anyone help with this issue?

Anyone can help by doing something as simple as planting flowers.

If people want to help with monarch butterfly populations plant flowers that are going to be bloom throughout the growing season and that’s from early spring to late fall. Think about the plants that you have in your yard, butterflies are going to need to eat all throughout the growing season so provide those types of things, provide shelter for butterflies, provide host plants for butterflies to be able to lay their eggs, raise their young, and just be conscious of chemicals you might be spraying around your yard. You may be targeting a certain type of insect but you’re killing the desirable ones as well. Kelly McGowan, Field Specialist in Horticulture for MU Extension

You can also contact the MU extension office here at 417-881-8909 or extension.missouri.edu.