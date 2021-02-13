MoDOT warns travelers of dangerous road conditions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– With more snow coming to Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to get a head start on where they need to be before the storm hits. MoDOT is also advising drivers to avoid traveling on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15.

According to the National Weather Service, many areas of the state could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow, with the highest amounts expected along and south I-70 starting on Sunday morning.

Drivers who have to travel during these days should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to get to their destination.

Travelers should remember to:

Buckle up.

Stay alert—phones down.

See and be seen—if your wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

Give snowplows room to work. Don’t tailgate or try to pass.

Travelers can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map or the MoDOT’s app.

You can also call 888-ASK-MODOT to speak with customer service.