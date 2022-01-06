MoDOT warns of black ice as temperatures reach single digits overnight

Snow plows pushes snow to the side of northbound Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Va., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Hundreds of motorists were stranded on Monday, after a winter storm snarled traffic in Virginia and left some drivers stuck in place for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along an impassable stretch of Interstate 80 south of the nation’s capital. (Tristan Lorei



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks saw its first big round of winter weather Thursday morning, bringing about an inch of snow and dangerously cold temperatures to the Springfield metro and beyond.

Motorist had their fair share of trouble on side streets and outer roads throughout the morning commute.

“I slid a little bit turning into the gas station over here,” said Noah Pagan as he stopped at the gas station at Campbell and Sunshine in Springfield late this morning. “You really can’t be driving like you normally can and can be driving like 40, it’s mainly like 30 max around here.”

While some like Noah needed to fill up their tank, others in Springfield were stocking up on supplies for the first time this season.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come in and get wipers and scrapers for their vehicles,” said Tyler Mercado at the O’Reilly’s on South Campbell. “These are always the busiest days for wiper blades and ice melts. People are preparing for the next few days…getting ice melt to put out on their driveways and sidewalks.”

By Thursday afternoon, grassy areas were still covered with snow and slush, but major roadways were nearly cleaned off.

MoDOT tells OzarksFirst neighborhood roads will still likely be covered by Friday morning.

“It’s hard when you look at MoDOT, you know, it’s a big state that we’re in a big district, so what happens in one corner or one county isn’t always the same as what happens in the adjoining county,” says Southwest District Engineer Steve Campbell.

Campbell says the real concern comes tonight, as the temperatures drop drastically and pave the way for melted snow to turn into black ice.

“f the temperatures drop and we see the refreeze and we’re not where we would like to be, then there will be slick spots and there will be some black ice isolated stuff like that. When you talk about areas that don’t drain really well, stuff that is tends to be shaded, you know, those elevated sections, those are really challenging spots.”

Campbell says crews will be working around the clocks until roadways are safe. He asks drivers to be patient and give road crews plenty of room.

Before heading out, it’s best to check MoDOT’s travel map to see the most up-to-date road conditions across the state.