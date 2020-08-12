MoDOT reminds drivers to pay attention to work zones while traveling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — MoDOT is reminding drivers to be mindful of work zones while traveling on the roadways.

MoDOT’s message is simple, slow down, put your phone down and pay attention as you drive by work zones.

Darin Hamelink says work zone crashes tend to go up during this time of the year as more projects are underway.

Hamelink says not all work zones look alike.

Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing.

They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

Driver inattention was the number one cause of work zone crashes last year.

The average text takes five seconds to read.

To put that into perspective, if you’re traveling at 55 mph, you will travel more than the length of a football field-blindfolded, while looking down at your phone.

Hamelink says MoDOT wants every employee and all travelers to get home safe.

“I say one of the biggest contributing factors to these crashes in work zones is inattention or distracted driving is one of the leading causes,” Hamelink said. “I mean think of it as if you had a family member working in that work zone you know you’d want them to go home every night.”

In 2019, 18 people were killed in work zone crashes in Missouri.