SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The westbound lanes of James River Freeway will close again to repair the sinkhole that appeared a few weeks ago.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. on Sep. 16, the westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 65 and Glenstone Avenue, along with both of the Highway 65 ramps onto James River Freeway will be closed while additional repairs are made to the hole.

The Missouri Department of Transportation expects the work to continue until Sep. 22.