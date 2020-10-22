MoDOT prepares for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — MoDOT is getting an early start on this year’s winter season by conducting its annual snow drills.

Which means you might see more of their vehicles than usual out on the roadways.

In rural areas, crews will begin after after 8 a.m.

In urban areas, the drill will not begin until after 9 a.m.

When weather winter hits, more than 3,000 MoDOT employees are involved in clearing roads and bridges as quickly as possible.

During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state.

The department’s emergency operations centers will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed to their trucks.

Emergency communications systems will also be tested during this time.

The exercise is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020.

