MoDOT: Gate at Lindenlure access is partially on MoDOT property

LINDEN, Mo- The gate blocking public access to the famous Lindenlure swimming spot is partially on MoDOT property.

MoDOT Area Engineer, Beth Schaller, says this was determined after MoDOT sent surveyors out to determine if the gate was on MoDOT property.

“This happens quite a bit, people either don’t realize they need to have a permit, or they don’t realize where the property line is, and so we go through this quite a bit,” says Schaller.

She says the surveyors went out around mid-March. While they were out there, the surveyors took pictures of where the survey sticks were concerning the gate.

“It looks like the survey stakes fall right in the middle of the set of gates, so basically right in the middle of that old gravel road area,” says Schaller.

Schaller says, typically, after getting the survey results back, they will contact the property owners to see if they would like to get a permit or remove the items on MoDOT property. MoDOT reached out to the Adams family Friday to discuss this, and as of Monday morning, they have not heard a final decision from the family.

The Adams family put the gate up because they were tired of people littering, drug and alcohol abuse, and other factors with having it open to anyone.

Schaller again states this permit process is normal so much so, MoDOT has a crew of specialists who work on this issue because driveways require to have a permit from MoDOT.