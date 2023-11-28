WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare’s mobile mammography unit is hitting the road in December to offer services to several communities.

According to Ozarks Healthcare, patients who want to get their mammograms at the mobile unit must be females 40 years old (or older) who have not had a mammogram in the past year and have never been diagnosed with breast cancer. Patients must also not be pregnant or breastfeeding, must not have breast implants and cannot have breast issues such as breast discharge, lumps, pain or discoloration.

The mobile mammography unit will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Missouri Highlands Health Care (405 Main St., Van Buren)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Ozarks Healthcare Winona (9104 State Hwy. 19, Winona, Missouri)

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Ozarks Healthcare Mountain Grove (500 E. 19th St., Mountain Grove)

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Ozarks Healthcare Alton (100 Medical Dr., Alton)

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacy (512 3rd St., Gainesville)

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View (220 N. Elm St., Mountain View)

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Ozarks Healthcare Thayer (1375 Nettleton Ave., Thayer)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Missouri Highlands Health Care (2879 James Blvd., Poplar Bluff)

Thursday, Dec. 21 – Fordland Clinic (1059 Barton Dr., Fordland)

Tuesday, Dec. 26 – West Plains Bank and Trust Company, Liberty Branch (607 N. Elm St., Mountain View)

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – West Plains Bank and Trust Company, Houston Branch (1473 Sam Houston Blvd., Houston)

Thursday, Dec. 28 – Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply (660 Nettleton Ave., Thayer)

Patients can schedule their mammogram at any of the above locations by calling ahead at 417-257-5912. Appointments are limited.

Ozarks Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system serving thousands of residents in south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.