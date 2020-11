MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A mobile flu vaccine clinic will be offered on Nov. 19 at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Marshfield.

The drive-thru clinic will be from 5-7 p.m. Vaccinations will be provided to the first 200 youths and 200 adults who attend.

No appointments are required.

The flu shots are offered at no cost for those who are without insurance, medically underinsured, or on Medicaid.