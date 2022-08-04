CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck.

While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they got another call about an off-duty nurse who called law enforcement because she was being chased by a man who matched the description of the one who assaulted the people at the general store. The nurse was attempting to help the man after he wrecked his vehicle. She said the man kicked her dog before chasing her down Crystal Springs Road.

When deputies arrived at that scene, the man assaulted of them as they were trying to arrest him. According to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrested Jeffrey R. Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre.

As deputies investigated the events, they deduced that Walker had also demanded money from the cash register at the general store. Walker allegedly damaged items inside and knocked the glass out of the front door in front of a few people drinking coffee outside.

Walker is charged with the following: