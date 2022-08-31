FORSYTH, Mo. – A driver involved in a deadly crash in Merriam Woods in 2021 will spend 90 days in the county jail, pay a $50 fine and be on probation for five years.

Online court records show that a judge on Friday (8/26/22) sentenced Timothy Hood II on charges stemming from an incident in which Edward Cummins died.

According to a probable cause statement, Cummins was a passenger in a car driven by Hood that crashed on U.S. 176 on Oct. 23, 2021, in Merriam Woods.

Hood was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, abandonment of a corpse, and four misdemeanor traffic violations.

Judge Jeffrey Merrell sentenced Hood to seven years in prison on the LSOA and four years on the abandonment charge, but suspended execution of those sentences and put Hood on probation for 5 years on each.

Hood was given 90 days in jail for careless and imprudent driving and fined $50 for operating a vehicle without insurance.