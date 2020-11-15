Mo. Dept. of Conservation providing testing sites for Chronic Wasting Disease

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Nov. 14 marks the start of firearms deer season, Missouri’s most popular time for hunting.

In a normal year, hunters in 30 counties across the state would be required to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease, or CWD.

But this year, in order to follow social distancing guidelines, the testing is voluntary.

CWD is a disease that creates holes in a deer’s brain. It hasn’t been proven to be harmful to humans, but Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If we collect samples like we’re doing here, we can find it in early stages so we can get an idea where the disease is and hopefully prevent it from spreading,” Skalicky said.

Since Missouri had its first case of the disease in 2012, the MDC has tested more than 130,000 deer across the state.

Only 163 have tested positive.

“So, while it’s here, it’s at a very low prevalence,” Skalicky said. “And testing like this can keep it that way.”

On the opening weekend of Missouri’s firearms deer season, hunters in Polk County made sure their buck or doe was healthy.

“Pretty big deal because I mean it’s meat in the freezer, and we have a baby and we want to make sure that everybody who’s eating it is healthy meat,” said Clancy Keathley, a hunter of 12 years.

Clancy Keathley checked her deer for CWD at a MDC sample testing site.

Test results normally come back in about two to three weeks.

Even though CWD in deer hasn’t been proven to be harmful to humans, the CDC still recommends not eating a deer that tests positive.

If hunters get a positive test result on their deer, the MDC will call them.