Mizzou modifying mask mandate for those outdoors and alone on campus

ST. LOUIS- Mizzou is adjusting its latest mask policy after just two days. Tuesday, the school said everyone must wear face coverings on campus, including outdoors, even when you were alone.

Today, the school sent a letter to students saying individuals who are outdoors and alone on campus do not have to wear a face covering.

Mizzou officials say the rest of the new requirements remain without changes. Those requirements include that all students, faculty, and staff wear face coverings in:

university buildings

classrooms

outdoors with other people (even if they are with roommates or family members)

The letter also says school officials are learning and adapting to the new environment.

As of Thursday, Mizzou reports it has 624 active COVID positive cases (2.3% of student body) and 561 recovered cases.