Mizzou expands rules for face coverings; required outdoors now

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The University of Missouri-Columbia has expanded its face covering rules starting Tuesday. The changes include requiring everyone to wear face coverings whenever on campus, including outdoors.

In a press release from the school, face coverings are even required when you are alone outdoors.

School officials are also asking the campus community to report those not following the rules. The school says if the rules are not followed, students may face suspension and faculty and staff could face disciplinary action.

As of 9/8, Mizzou is reporting 658 active COVID cases, representing 2.4% of the student body. There are 444 recovered cases.

New Outdoor Face Covering Requirements:

1. Wear face coverings whenever you are on campus, including when you are outside and even when you are alone outdoors. This policy means those who share a household (roommates, family members, etc.) will also wear face coverings when outdoors together on campus. This outdoor requirement will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas. 2. Whenever a face covering is required, indoors and outdoors, it must always be kept over your mouth and nose. 3. When individuals eat or drink together outdoors, they must remain at least six feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete.

New Indoor Workspace Face Covering Requirements:

Employees of MU Health Care will follow different workspace requirements. Other university divisions may employ more restrictive practices for workspaces as needed.