Mizzou COVID-19 cases have students scrambling to see if classes are online

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Changes in COVID cases in college are affecting classes by the minute. Cases at the University of Missouri are changing so rapidly that some students say they don’t find out whether they get to go to class until right before they leave their room.

“I mean, it’s worth the experience. Rather be here than at home stuck at home with parents,” said Diego Godoy, a communications major.

Godoy almost stayed home in Chesterfield with his family. It would have saved him food and rent money. Now that all five of his classes have moved to virtual learning, it seems Godoy only came to campus to play with his dog.

Katelynn McIlwain from Freeport, Illinois is studying journalism.

“Being back on campus, I was really hoping to get back into it in-person,” she said.

McIlwain’s also a resident advisor; a job with more pressure now.

“I want to have fun, everyone wants to; but COVID-19 doesn’t really care if you want to have fun or not,” she said. “And I would hate to see what one of my residents going out and socializing and doing all of the things that freshman should be doing but then getting sick.”

It happened to Godoy. He said that he contracted COVID in July when he had a false sense of security.

“Like I’m in a bubble, I feel safe,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, cases rise and we’re not in a bubble. The bubble’s popped, now we’re sick.”

Mizzou spokesman Christian Basi says they’re hearing a different story about students off-campus.

Basi says the university will review health complaints against students the same way they’d review complaints of cheating or sexual assault

“We’ve actually had more than 300 cases referred to our accountability office,” he said. “We are serious when we say we will hold students accountable for behavior that could endanger the health of others.”

You can track Mizzou’s COVID-19 cases on a dashboard that shows the numbers have been hovering around about 500 cases the last week.

The University of Missouri-Columbia has expanded its face covering rules starting Tuesday. The changes include requiring everyone to wear face coverings whenever on campus, including outdoors.

In a press release from the school, face coverings are even required when you are alone outdoors.