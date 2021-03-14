Missouri’s Tier 3: What you need to know?

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 Vaccinations for Missouri’s Phase 1B-Tier 3 begin Monday March 15.

Tier 3 aims to vaccinate essential workers, like teachers, food and agriculture, and other critical infrastructure.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, along with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, will vaccinate people who are eligible for tier 3 starting Monday, March 15.

Missourians wishing to get vaccinated must first register with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services through its vaccine navigator to receive a patient ID number, which is needed at the time of vaccination.

People that fall under tier 1 and tier 2 are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

Missouri’s Vaccination Priority Phases

Phase 1A (Eligible)Phase 1B – Tier 1 (Eligible)Phase 1B – Tier 2 (Eligible)Phase 1B – Tier 3 (Eligible Mar. 15)Phase 2 (Not eligible yet)
Healthcare workersPublic Health Administrators & StaffAnyone aged 65 & olderEducation (K-12)Commercial Facilities Sector
Long-term care staff & residentsLaw EnforcementsAdults with underlying conditionsChildcareCritical Manufacturing
Home HealthFire ServicesCommunications InfrastructureDefense Industrial Base
Urgent CareCorrectionsDams SectorFinancial Services
Vaccination Staff Emergency ManagementEnergy SectorFood & Agriculture Sector 2
Congregate CommunityPublic WorksFood & Agriculture Sector 1Government
School NursesEmergency ServicesGovernmentDisproportionately Affected Populations
Dental Office StaffMorticians, embalmers, etc. Information technologyHomeless
Mental/Behavior Health Providers
EMS/EMT/Paramedics

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams says he trusts Missourians to be honest and not to “tier jump,” also mentioning that people getting the vaccine will not be asked for proof of employment or health status. 

People that fall into ‘Phase 2’ are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories