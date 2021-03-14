Missouri’s Tier 3: What you need to know?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 Vaccinations for Missouri’s Phase 1B-Tier 3 begin Monday March 15.
Tier 3 aims to vaccinate essential workers, like teachers, food and agriculture, and other critical infrastructure.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, along with Jordan Valley Community Health Center, will vaccinate people who are eligible for tier 3 starting Monday, March 15.
Missourians wishing to get vaccinated must first register with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services through its vaccine navigator to receive a patient ID number, which is needed at the time of vaccination.
People that fall under tier 1 and tier 2 are still eligible to receive the vaccine.
Missouri’s Vaccination Priority Phases
|Phase 1A (Eligible)
|Phase 1B – Tier 1 (Eligible)
|Phase 1B – Tier 2 (Eligible)
|Phase 1B – Tier 3 (Eligible Mar. 15)
|Phase 2 (Not eligible yet)
|Healthcare workers
|Public Health Administrators & Staff
|Anyone aged 65 & older
|Education (K-12)
|Commercial Facilities Sector
|Long-term care staff & residents
|Law Enforcements
|Adults with underlying conditions
|Childcare
|Critical Manufacturing
|Home Health
|Fire Services
|Communications Infrastructure
|Defense Industrial Base
|Urgent Care
|Corrections
|Dams Sector
|Financial Services
|Vaccination Staff
|Emergency Management
|Energy Sector
|Food & Agriculture Sector 2
|Congregate Community
|Public Works
|Food & Agriculture Sector 1
|Government
|School Nurses
|Emergency Services
|Government
|Disproportionately Affected Populations
|Dental Office Staff
|Morticians, embalmers, etc.
|Information technology
|Homeless
|Mental/Behavior Health Providers
|EMS/EMT/Paramedics
DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams says he trusts Missourians to be honest and not to “tier jump,” also mentioning that people getting the vaccine will not be asked for proof of employment or health status.
People that fall into ‘Phase 2’ are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.