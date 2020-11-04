Missourians vote in favor of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With a vote of 1,470,148, 51%, to 1,411,538, 49%, voters in Missouri chose to approve Constitutional Amendment 3. These vote totals were confirmed by the Greene County Clerks Office on Nov. 3, 2020.

What is Amendment 3?

Back in 2018, Missouri voters decided to change the way state legislative districts are drawn by voting into action a ballot item commonly known as “Clean Missouri”. That decision meant the lines are to be drawn by one non-partisan demographer who applies through the State Auditor’s office and is approved by the MO Senate Minority and Majority leaders.

Amendment 3 sought to give voters one more chance to decide on the issue, and would reverse the changes put in place by 2018’s “Clean Missouri”.