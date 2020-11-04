Missourians vote down Amendment 1

Missourians vote down Amendment 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Amendment 1 has been voted down in Missouri.

The bill lost by 154,772 votes.

Amendment 1 asks voters if some state-elected officials should be restricted to two-term limits. If passed, the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General would have had two-term limits.

Currently, the governor, treasurer, and members of the general assemble are constricted to eight-year terms. Missouri voters approved governor term limits in 1965, treasurer in 1970, and general assembly restrictions in 1992.

Make It Count

