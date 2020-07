Missourians claiming unemployment now required to perform work searches

Courtesy: MONET Mandatory job hunting to begin again next week for Missourians out of work

Mo. — Missourians claiming unemployment are once again required to perform work search activities to receive benefits.

This includes the $600 federal supplement available through July 25.

The work search requirement was temporarily lifted because of the pandemic but is back in place as of July 5.

Individuals must complete three work search activities each week while drawing unemployment.

Activities can include searching for work online, participating in a Missouri Job Center workshop, or attending a job interview or job fair.

Missouri Job Centers will host two virtual job fairs on July 22 and August 5.

Job seekers can sign up online.