Missouri woman seen at Capitol riot has court appearance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old eastern Missouri woman who was seen inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot made her initial court appearance.

Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, was released after the virtual hearing Tuesday. She was ordered to remain in the eastern district of Missouri. Her next court appearance will be in Washington D.C.

Federal court documents say Hernandez was identified by several people as the woman seen holding a broken piece of a sign above the doorway of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office when hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the presidential election of Democrat Joe Biden.