Missouri unemployment system down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The UInteract System with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is currently down.

According to the MoDLIR, the system went out Sunday due to network-related issues.

“Experiencing some sporadic outages and slow responsiveness today. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue. Most individuals that attempted to file their weekly request for payment for the week ending July 11, 2020, have been able to do so,” a Facebook post states.

The department says claimants are advised to have up to 14 days from the week ending date (Saturday) to be able to request payment for any particular week.

