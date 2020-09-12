Missouri tops 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Mo. (AP) – Missouri has reached a grim milestone, topping 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus dashboard cited 1,974 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 101,134.

The number is likely higher since many people with the illness go undiagnosed.

The state also added three news deaths.

All told, 1,704 Missourians have died from COVID-19. And the number of cases is growing at a rate faster than most places.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over the seven-day period of Sept. 4-10, Missouri saw the sixth-highest number of new cases among all states.