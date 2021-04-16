Missouri to begin $5M COVID-19 vaccination campaign

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Missouri is preparing to launch a $5 million ad campaign to urge residents to get the coronavirus vaccine as appointment times begin to go unfilled in some places even though the state expanded eligibility to everyone age 16 or older.

Called Stronger Together, the campaign will begin next month and will provide vaccination information through radio, TV, print and social media messages. Vaccinators this week reported hundreds of openings for appointments around the state, despite the opening of eligibility.

State data also shows that just 33.3% of residents had received at least one dose as of Thursday. Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the number of public health agencies requesting vaccines dropped by half last week.