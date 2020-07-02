Missouri State to announce return to campus plans

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State has announced they will release their return to campus plans for the fall semester on Monday, July 6, 2020.

MSU President Clif Smart will hold a media availability at 4 p.m. July 6, in the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center.

Missouri State is not the only school to announce plans for the fall semester as Drury University, Evangel University and OTC have also laid out plans for returning to school.

Drury announced new information for return to in-person classes

Evangel University revises Fall 2020 schedule, cancels Fall Break

Smart also talked about some of his plans for the fall semester in an Ozarks Tonight segment with Fox anchor Sarah Scarlett.

