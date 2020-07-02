Missouri State to announce return to campus plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State has announced they will release their return to campus plans for the fall semester on Monday, July 6, 2020.
MSU President Clif Smart will hold a media availability at 4 p.m. July 6, in the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center.
Missouri State is not the only school to announce plans for the fall semester as Drury University, Evangel University and OTC have also laid out plans for returning to school.
Smart also talked about some of his plans for the fall semester in an Ozarks Tonight segment with Fox anchor Sarah Scarlett.