Missouri State hosts 2020 Ozarko Marching Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — High school marching bands from around the state had the opportunity to perform somewhere other than a Friday night football game.

Missouri State University hosted the 2020 Ozarko Marching Festival, with modifications in place for the pandemic.

Bands could perform competitively or non-competitively with performance components for color guard and percussion.

Sophomore Katie Johnson plays clarinet in MSU’s marching band.

“I have always liked music since I started,” Johnson said. “And then you know, you always make really good friendships, really good opportunities, and just to play. And even at events like this, we’re working with other sections, I have learned a lot about other sections, guard members, saxophones, it’s been real fun.”

MSU says it added the non-competitive option for the bands taking a showband approach to their marching season because of restraints caused by COVID-19.

