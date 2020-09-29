Missouri State hosting public affair conference called “The Power of Voice”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State is working to help students use their voices to discuss important issues that matter to them.

Missouri State is hosting a public affairs conference called “The Power of Voice” which kicks off on Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The conference will show people ways they can tap into their voice and hopefully make a positive difference.

“Even their one voice has power in it and they have a variety of ways they can use that,” Stacey Trewatha-Bach the Coordinator of Special Programs at Missouri State said.

Trewatha-Bach helped coordinate Missouri State’s public affairs conference, “The Power of Voice”

“We have topics about the power of voice in bullying,” Trewatha- Bach said. “So, our panelists will have four different perspectives about bullying, so the power of the voice for those who are standing up for those who are being bullied but also but also the power of the voice of the bully.”

To everything from business communication to ways to fight poverty in your community.

One of the university’s goals is to promote cultural competence.

“It’s extremely important as we listen to the wide variety of views that are coming out through our election and the media currently so that we can learn to respect one another agree to disagree and really value the different perspectives that we have,” Amanda Brodeur a Provost Fellow for Public Affairs at Missouri State.

Dola Flake is slated as one of this year’s panelists.

Flake helped create a platform called “Joplin for Justice” which provides a central place for people to come together to speak out about different topics.

“It’s allowed us to be able to collectively organize much more effectively and quickly, ” Flake said. “Our messages move and the action takes place much faster than before we did not have a platform to come together as one.”

Flake says she hopes people walk away from the event feeling inspired to speak up and make an impact in a good way in their community.

The conference kicks off with a session called “I Have a Strong Voice and I will use it to…?”

You can learn more information about the public affairs conference here.