Missouri State holds program to show racism’s impact on individuals and the workplace

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State leaders are preparing for the university’s “Facing Racism Institute”

It’s led by Dr. Leslie Anderson and Dr. Lyle Foster.

The program includes presentations and exercises, where participants engage in and build a shared understanding of racism together.

The institute challenges participants of all backgrounds to be part of an equally powerful dialogue.

Diversity and inclusion expert, Wes Pratt, says they provide a safe space and neutral guidance needed to help that dialogue emerge.

Pratt says racism is something that affects us all.

Adding working to become anti-racist is a life-long process.

“I think a lot of times when people think about diversity training or think about anti-racism training they get kind of nervous they get kind of leery but our facilitators are very adept at putting people in a brave space where you can lean into some discomfort you can ask the questions that might be on your mind about race relations in America particularly,” Pratt said. “Hopefully you get to a point where you not only identify and you become more aware but you become more knowledgeable and hopefully start to work on skills to be more anti-racist.”

The institute begins on Oct. 1, 2020 through zoom meetings and is a two-day commitment.

To learn more information about “Facing Racism Institute” and how to sign up click here.