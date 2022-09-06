SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting that six people died from boating or traffic-related incidents over the Labor Day weekend. One person died from drowning. The counting period for the Labor Day Weekend started at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, through 11:59 p.m., Monday Sept. 5.

Five people died in traffic crashes and one in a boating crash. Four out of the five accidents were investigated by the MSHP while one was investigated by the Springfield Police Department.

According to the report, one fatal traffic crash each occurred in the southwest Missouri area that includes Springfield, Poplar Bluff, and Willow Springs. Two traffic fatalities occurred in the Jefferson City area.

Fatality Traffic Crashes

One fatality crash occurred Sept. 2 during the counting period in Versailles. Steven R. Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Three other fatalities occur on Saturday, Sept. 3.:

Melvin L. Lewis, 75, of Fisk, died at the Popular Bluff Regional Medical Center after striking a driveway embankment and overturning at Missouri Highway 51.

A three-year-old boy from Rocky Mount died at the scene of the accident. According to the report, he was not wearing an age-appropriate child restraint.

Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died at the intersection of Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield. She was pregnant when the pickup she was riding in overturned.

One person died Sept. 5 in Carter County on U.S. Highway 60 west of Van Buren. William C. Chandler, 61, of Winston, GA, was wearing a seatbelt.

Boating Fatality

Tyler R. Elliot, 29, of Louisville, KY, was not wearing a life jacket when was went for a swim off of his boat at the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove, Camden County.

Drowning Fatality

Ryan T. McGee, of Moody, drowned in the North Fork of the White River on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was not wearing a life jacket.

MSHP 2022 Labor Day Holiday report

MSHP traffic statistics as of Sept. 6:

Crashes: 276

Injuries: 97

Fatalities: 4

DWI: 113

Drug arrests: 55

MSHP boating statistics as of Sept. 6: