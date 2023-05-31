SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 100 deadliest days of summer are typically from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“Everybody is in that either vacation mode or their habits for driving have changed from wintertime to summertime,” said Sergeant Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

With many people traveling to and from vacation destinations, the roads can become congested and dangerous, causing a higher risk of crashes and vehicle fatalities.

“The last three years that we had were very high numbers and fatalities,” said McClure.“Right now, today, statewide, we’re at about an 8% decrease in fatalities than we were this time last year. That’s good news.”

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when fatal crashes involving teen drivers increase significantly.

Over the past five years, an average of 17 teens die on American roads each day during this time.

The MSHP says they have stepped up patrols in high-risk areas and increased checkpoints to ensure drivers are following the rules.

They are urging drivers to obey all traffic laws, including wearing seat belts and avoiding distracted driving.