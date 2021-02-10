Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper struck by vehicle near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle on the 127-mile-marker on I-44 near Lebanon, Missouri, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I PIO Sgt. Mike Mitchell.

The trooper was standing outside his vehicle when they were hit by a vehicle around 7: 45 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Sgt. Mitchell reports that the suspect is in custody but it’s unknown whether if they hit the trooper intentionally.

The trooper was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Mitchell.