COOPER COUNTY, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers made a huge drug bust in Cooper County, Missouri.

State Troopers stopped a vehicle last night on Interstate 70 at the 96-mile marker and found 75 pounds of methamphetamine. MSHP partnered up with the Cooper County Sheriff’s K-9 Department.

Several large bags of methamphetamine were found in a cooler inside the vehicle.