Missouri State enrollment higher than expected for Fall 2020

Students walk to and from their first classes of the Fall semester on August 17, 2020. Jesse Scheve/Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University’s enrollment is higher than expected for the Fall 2020 semester.

When classes began on Monday, 19,733 students were enrolled at the Springfield campus.

However, overall enrollment is down by almost 3%. Degree-seeking graduate student enrollment sets a new record, increase by 10.7%.

The university budgeted for a decrease in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 and the decrease in the number of high school graduates, we fully expected to see a significant decrease in enrollment this fall. Over the last six months, we’ve implemented an aggressive communication plan to reassure new and returning students about our plans to safely reopen campus. We’re starting the semester in a much stronger position than we anticipated.” Missouri State University President Clif Smart

The official enrollment report will be available at the end of September after schedule changes and late registration dates.