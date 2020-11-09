Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt says he expects a full-scale inauguration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt was on ABC’s “This Week” discussing the 2020 elections.

He says they are planing on a full-scale inauguration come January.

“I think we’re going to project to the world that democracy works, that this country where, with the president’s efforts and other efforts, incredible energy in this election produced a result and that this is a great time for us to show how a true democracy works,” Blunt said. “I expect to see both Vice President Biden and President Trump on the stage on Inaugural Day and that will be a powerful message no matter which one of them is sworn in that day.”