Missouri sees over 5,400 anglers for opening day of 2021 trout season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri saw over 5,400 anglers at Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River state parks for the opening day of trout season, March 1, 2021, according to Missouri State Parks.

“Opening day of Missouri trout season is always exciting,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “When so many families, friends and fellow anglers gather at our parks to share their passion for trout fishing, it creates unique energy, unlike any other season or event. I absolutely love getting to watch lifelong memories being created and our state parks are privileged to host this very special annual event.”

Though the state parks saw over 5,400 fishermen this year’s total is lower than 2020 by almost 2,000.

Based on trout tag sales, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon saw 1,709 anglers, 1,793 anglers visited Montauk State Park near Salem and Roaring River State Park near Cassville saw 1,956.

“People travel from near and far to our three trout fishing parks to enjoy some of the best trout fishing in the region,” said Dru Buntin, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “For folks who just want to enjoy the outdoors, these parks also offer great camping, beautiful trails and a host of other fun things to see and do.”

Catch-and-keep trout season continues through Oct. 31, 2021.