Missouri representatives call for voter fraud investigations in 2020 election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– On Dec. 10, 2020,Missouri State Representative Justin Hill (R-St. Charles County) filed a resolution calling for further investigations into voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The states specifically being called to investigate are Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

Hill posted the letter and cosigners which can be viewed on his Twitter account below.

Tomorrow, I will file a Resolution in the Missouri House of Representatives, co-signed by 66 other members, calling on GA, PA, MI, WI, AZ, and NV to conduct investigations into voter fraud and if they do not, we demand that Congress refuse to certify their electors. #moleg pic.twitter.com/xLFAhzx2m4 — Justin Hill (@HillForMissouri) December 9, 2020

Democratic Missouri House of Representatives Floor Leader, Crystal Quade, also released a statement regarding this letter on Facebook which can be viewed below.

According to Ozarks First’s Jefferson City correspondent Emily Manly, House Speaker Elijah Haahr sent the letter to a committee Thursday morning. Haahr expects it will be heard on Monday.

If it passes out of committee, then representatives will have to come back to the Capitol to vote on the resolution.