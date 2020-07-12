Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri reports 310 more COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 310 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,443.

The state on Sunday also reported five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,069.

State health officials say new cases of the coronavirus are being spread primarily by young people who infect many others.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox on Friday said that the average age of newly diagnosed cases in the past week was a little over 37 years.

Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties