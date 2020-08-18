Missouri POST and the Department of Public Safety ask public to take survey on law enforcement training and discipline

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and the Department of Public Safety are inviting Missourians to take a survey on law enforcement training and discipline.

The public can comment through Aug. 26, 2020.

The POST Commission will review and discuss the public’s comments during two open sessions that will be conducted virtually.

You can click here to take the survey

The sessions will be held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, at 2 p.m. You can click here to go to the POST Program webpage for the number to participate on those dates.