SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Urban farmers could be eligible for tax credits through the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA).

The Urban Farm Investment Tax Credit Program offers tax credits for expenses associated with establishing or improving an urban farm in an urban area that focuses on producing food that’s sold or donated to the public.

According to the MASBDA website, the tax credit will be 50% of the amount paid in a given year, not to exceed $5,000 per farm. Construction or expansion activities paid for by state or federal funds are not considered eligible expenses for the Urban Farm Investment Tax Credit.

The MASBDA says there are $200,000 in total tax credits available per calendar year. Credits will be issued on an as-received application basis until the limit is reached.

Eligible expenses may include seeds, seedlings, or trees; soil amendments including compost; irrigation equipment; fencing, row covers; trellising; season extension equipment; tool/equipment storage sheds; processing/packing facilities or equipment; and equipment for planting and harvesting. Refrigeration for produce storage may be considered eligible if it is a permanent fixture.

Several southwest Missouri communities are considered eligible for tax credits:

Aurora

Bolivar

Branson

Camdenton

Carthage

Forsyth

Fort Leonard Wood/St. Robert/Waynesville

Joplin

Kimberling City

Marshfield

Monett

Neosho

Nevada

Republic

Rolla

Salem

Springfield

Willard

More information about eligible communities and the tax credit program can be found on the MASBDA website.