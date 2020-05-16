Missouri offering guidance on Paycheck Protection Program to unemployed workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security is guiding payments to unemployed worker by their employers, according to the press release.

The Division of Employment Security (DES) advises businesses to take advantage of the federal PPP loan as soon as possible in case they need to pay employee wages through the PPP loan.

Rather than receiving a paycheck from the employer, employees who choose to accept the PPP loan do not have the choice of receiving unemployment benefits.

The press release also state notified claimants who receive a paycheck from their employer through the PPP loan should report their week’s gross earnings.

If a claimant has already claimed unemployment for those weeks, report the earnings immediately at (573) 751-4058.

Any unemployment payments, such as being paid by an employer through PPP loan or another form of employer payment, will be considered overpaid. If the overpaid benefits are not repayed it will result in a reduction of future unemployment benefits, the press release states.

For more information on requested or received federal supplement payments and how to report earnings including weeks of unemployment visit https://labor.mo.gov/coronavirus (see questions 4, 5, and 16).