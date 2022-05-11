LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 39-year-old Missouri man entered a no-contest plea to attempted first-degree murder for a shooting that happened on a Leavenworth bridge in 2020.

Jason Westream, of Houston Lake, Missouri, admitted there is enough evidence to convict him of the crime.

Court documents show Westream drove his car onto the Centennial Bridge which connects Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri. As he stopped for traffic he fired a handgun through his front windshield toward other cars and road construction workers.

Westream then got out of his truck and retrieved an AR-style rifle from his truck. He shot the weapon into traffic multiple times.

Investigators said bullets hit multiple vehicles and injured a man named David Royer. Royer told investigators at the time he believed Westream fired at least 20 rounds.

He then decided to drive his pickup toward Westream, hitting and pinning him under the truck. Investigators said Royer’s action stopped the shooting.

Westream was injured in the incident and appeared in the courtroom in a wheelchair.

Westream is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.