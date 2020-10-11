Missouri man charged in deaths of woman, 6-year-old daughter

by: Associated Press

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Joseph Jones of Jennings, was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bernadetta Cooper, 40, and Doryan Bryant, 6, were shot and killed in their home Saturday afternoon.

Two other daughters were also shot but survived.

Her 10-year-old daughter suffered a graze wound, and her 16-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder.

