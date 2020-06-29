Missouri lemonade stand raises money for injured firefighter

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Out of tragedy comes triumph through a lemonade stand in St. Peters, Missouri.

5-year-old Cooper and his big sister Olivia opened a small lemonade stand to raise money for Arlydia Bufford.

Bufford is a volunteer firefighter who was shot and injured during a deadly shooting at a suburban St. Louis Applebee’s last week.

Social media posts helped bring a lot of attention to the lemonade stand effort and Olivia and Cooper ended up selling cold drinks for six hours and raised more than $1,100 to help Bufford in her recovery.

“I never never, never thought that this would turn into anything and it ended up being the most empowering and uplifting feeling that I’ve ever felt in my life,” Olivia said.

Olivia and her brother called Bufford’s mom to share the good news.

28-year-old Courtney Washington is behind bars and charged with that Applebee’s shooting.