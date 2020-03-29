Missouri lawmakers yet to approve emergency spending authorization

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers were scheduled to return to the capitol on Monday, but it’s still not clear when they will return.

The capitol shut down soon after Rep. Joe Runions tested positive for COVID-19.

We reported on a contentious debate that took place in the house before it approved a supplemental budget for this year authorizing a plan to spend as much as $40 million in federal and state to keep Missourians safe from the coronavirus.

Soon after that, the capitol shut down and is undergoing a deep cleaning in an effort to keep employees safe and to stop the spread of COVID-19. The emergency spending authorization still needs to be approved in the senate where some changes are expected to be made which will require another vote in the house. What’s unclear is when lawmakers will be able to return to authorize the spending which could be used to purchase personal protective equipment and on ways to expand testing.

“It’s crucial that we get that supplemental done and I would say the drop-dead date would be April 24,” Parson said. “So we have to get it done before that. My understanding is the legislature is trying to figure out a plan to come back in here somewhere around the first of April to get that done but I understand we all understand the importance of getting a supplemental budget done.”

There have been some suggestions that lawmakers could meet somewhere else to approve the budget.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden recently tweeted the state’s constitution requires lawmakers to meet at the capitol and that it’s something Missourians might want to consider changing for extreme situations like the one the state faces now.