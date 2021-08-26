Missouri lawmakers respond to Kabul airport attack

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Several Missouri lawmakers have released statements regarding the attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Governor Parson tweeted his response, encouraging the Biden administration to do better while expressing grief at the loss of life at the Kabul airport.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of lives due to the crisis in Afghanistan. We honor and thank our American service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our allies, assets, and American freedom. The Biden Administration’s gross negligence has cost American military families unnecessary heartache and heartbreak. This Administration must do better and prioritize the safety and security of our service members. President Biden’s efforts so far have been simply shameful. Teresa and I continue to pray for our civilians, soldiers, and allies who remain in harm’s way as well as for their loved ones back home,” says Parson.

Senator Josh Hawley also responded to the attack, calling for President Biden’s resignation.

“Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today. And we remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour. We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign,” says Hawley.

Senator Roy Blunt urged the President to use all resources possible to get Americans and U.S. allies to safety following the explosions.

“Today, the United States tragically lost a number of U.S. service members in the attacks outside of the Kabul airport. I am praying for their families, for those who were injured, and for the safety of all of our troops, allies, and Afghan partners who are in harm’s way. What we are seeing is the result of a poor plan poorly executed. The Biden administration must use every resource it has available to get Americans and our allies to safety,” says Blunt.

Several Missouri State Representatives also tweeted responses to the attacks.

Rep. Ann Wagner tweeted, “Praying for our troops and for all those in danger in Kabul.”

“Today’s attack is horrific. Americans died because of this administration’s feeble, weak leadership and its disastrous withdrawal plan. It is unacceptable to leave American lives up to the mercy of a terrorist-aligned government. We must ensure Americans’ safety NOW,” says Rep. Jason Smith.

“Heartbreaking to see this morning’s reprehensible attack in Kabul took the lives of several American service members and innocent Afghans. Praying for the families of the fallen and forever grateful for their service,” tweeted Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

“My heart breaks for the service members killed today, their families, and their fellow troops still fighting for their lives at the airport in Kabul,” says Rep. Sam Graves.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler tweeted her response, saying, “President Biden disregarded intelligence, lied to the nation, and put our stranded citizens in Afghanistan in grave danger. This administration showed incompetence at every stage of this catastrophe and must be held accountable.”

“My heart breaks for all the lives lost today and every day over the last 20 years. Endless war is never the answer,” says Congresswoman Cori Busch.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted, “As reports of U.S. service member casualties at the Kabul airport continue to come in — please join me in praying for the safety of our soldiers, citizens & allies. May those who have lost their lives Rest In Peace, and we pray for their families.”

President Biden held a press conference in response to the attack that began around 4:30 p.m.

In his speech, he thanked service members for their sacrifice. He held a moment of silence for all those killed during the attack, both Americans and Afghan citizens.