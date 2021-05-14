Missouri lawmakers pass high-profile gun bill on last day

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has passed a high-profile measure to ban local enforcement of federal gun laws.

The GOP-led House voted 111-42 along party lines to pass the bill with just an hour to spare before lawmakers’ 6 p.m. Friday deadline. If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, the measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Republican backers say they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House. Missouri Democrats argued the bill is unconstitutional and predicted it would quickly be struck down by the courts.