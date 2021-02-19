Missouri Job Center partners with Amazon to host two-day job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri Job Center is partnering with Amazon to host a two-day hiring event on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Job seekers are required to fill out an application online and make an appointment for an interview. Walk-ins will not be allowed for interviews.

“Amazon is hiring approximately 500 full-time jobs at the Republic Distribution Center and several hundred part-time jobs at the AMXL facility in Springfield located at 2960 N. Martin,” said Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development for the City of Springfield.” Starting pay for full and part-time employment is $15 per hour.”

According to the press release, applicants will be asked several COVID-19 screening questions before entering the job center and face masks are required. For those who need internet access to fill out an application, the Missouri Job Center will be open on Monday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can schedule an appointment to use a computer by calling the Missouri Job Center at 4170-887-4343.

The Missouri Job Center is located at 2900 East Sunshine.