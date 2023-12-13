JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A statewide prescription drug monitoring program is now online with hopes it will curb opioid overdoses and deaths in Missouri.

The Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) will allow physicians and pharmacists to track a patient’s prescriptions.

While the program won’t track all prescriptions, it will track drugs that are likely to become addictive or be abused, including controlled substances.

If a provider fails to submit a patient’s information into the database, they will be fined $1,000 for each violation.