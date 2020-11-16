Missouri hospital didn’t tell woman she tested positive for COVID until 9 days later

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Missouri woman may have exposed dozens of people to COVID-19 because a hospital didn’t tell her she had it.

A sharp pain sent Sarah Dismaso to the E.R. back in late October.

The hospital took one COVID test and it came back negative. They gave Dismaso another test but never told her of those results.

She went home and went about her life, and then got a call from the health department nine days later telling her she had tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, I went to a birthday party,” Dismaso said. “I had my children and grandchildren over for dinner. My daughter went to school… I would have been glad to quarantine. I wish I would have been given that chance.”

The hospital in question – St. Mary’s of Blue Springs – acknowledged that the COVID-19 result was not given to the patient in a timely manner upon discharge.

The hospital says it’s now changed protocols so that every patient is called the same day with results, even if the patient has left the facility.