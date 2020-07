Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the state now has over 33,000 positive COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, July 19.

The total number of cases in Missouri is 33,094, an 846 case jump from Saturday. MDHSS reports there are 1,129 deaths from the virus.

MDHSS said on Saturday there were 1,130 deaths, however they corrected the number, saying the mistake was “due to a duplicate record located.”

MDHSS did not report how many have recovered from the virus.